NAB returns to respective departments a sum of Rs 107 millions recovered from suspects

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has returned to respective departments a sum of Rs 107.3 millions recovered from the suspects.The money has been returned to different organizations including University of Sargodha

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th July, 2019) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has returned to respective departments a sum of Rs 107.3 millions recovered from the suspects.The money has been returned to different organizations including University of Sargodha, Lahore Development Authority and Northern Power Generation.

According to media reports University of Sargodha Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Akram and others misused their powers and were running two campuses illegally Lahore and Mandi Baha ud Din without obtaining permission from the Government.

They had collected Rs 50 million by charging extra fee to the students. During investigation NAB said that suspects decided to strike plea bargain and return the money. They said that University of Sargodha administration will return the money to those students who paid extra fees while remaining money will be returned to the administration.