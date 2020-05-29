NAB reviews progress in mega corruption cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday reviewed the progress in mega corruption cases and decided to utilize all available resources for the recovery of the looted money.

A NAB press release said that the meeting, chaired by Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, decided to file early hearing pleas in accountability courts besides filing appeals for cancellation of bails of the suspects released on bail.

The meeting reviewed progress in the investigations/ inquiries of mega corruption white collar crime cases against various personalities including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hassan Fawad, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Miftah Ismael, Imran ul Haq Sheikh and others.

The meeting also reviewed progress in the investigation of fake account cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Anwar Majeed and others and mulled recovering the looted money and depositing it in the national exchequer.

The progress in the investigations of 56 companies of Punjab and the latest situation about recovery of looted amount from chief executive officers (CEOs) and deposit in national exchequer, was also discussed.

The forum mulled investigation status of sugar and wheat scandals, especially embezzlement of wheat in Sindh and recovery of Rs 10 billion, Khichi canal, Gawar Development Authority, progress in investigation against Saifullah brothers, Aleem Khan and others in 435 off-shore companies and status of mutual legal assistance applications, sent to different countries.

It discussed the latest situation in different cases including Khyber Bank, Peshawar, Engineer Amir Muqam, Captain (R) Safdar, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, Akram Durrani, fake cooperative housing societies and Modarba/ Musharka scams.

It also reviewed measures taken for the arrest of proclaimed offenders.

The forum decided to conclude complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations within the prescribed time-frame and filing early hearing applications in the accountability court.

The forum decided to file appeals against the bails of the suspects after receipt of certified copies so that the cases could be disposed of as soon as possible and the recovered amount could be deposited in the national exchequer.

Chairman NAB said that the Bureau had already chalked out three- pronged strategy to make the country corruption-free.

NAB has no affiliation with any political party, as the Bureau is a national institution having affiliation with state of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Bureau's Deputy Chairman, ProsecutorGeneral Accountability, Director General Operations and all DirectorGenerals through video link.