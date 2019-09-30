UrduPoint.com
NAB Rules Amendments: Draft Sent To Ministries For Recommendations

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 02:05 PM

NAB rules amendments: Draft sent to ministries for recommendations

Law ministry on Monday has forwarded the draft containing amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws to other ministries for suggestions

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) Law ministry on Monday has forwarded the draft containing amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws to other ministries for suggestions.According to details, the draft has also been sent to opposition parties and media for their recommendations.

Earlier, law ministry had prepared a draft proposing to give accountability courts the authority to decide bail pleas. The draft recommended that NAB won't take action against government employees on departmental defects, there will be proceedings against employees who have evidence to benefit from the defects.It also stated that a committee constituted by the Prime Minister Imran Khan will approve the voluntary return of looted money under the new NAB rules.

Plea bargains and voluntary return of looted money will hold the accused ineligible for public office for 10 years. It has also been suggested to develop guidelines for the acceptance of the plea bargain.In addition, if the NAB investigation is not completed within three months, the arrested public servant will be entitled to bail.

NAB will not be able to reopen the case once it has been investigated. "If a civil servant was arrested then there would be 45 days remand instead of 90 days", draft proposed.

