NAB running its affairs smoothly without political pressure: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution as it was running its affairs smoothly without any political interference.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government wanted to improve working capacity of NAB and other institutions by introducing reforms but unfortunately opposition is not supporting in this regard.

He urged that opposition should support the government for bringing more reforms in the institutions but discouraging behavior of opponent as unnecessary criticism the government just for political point scoring.

He expressed members of the government should avoid to give statement over the subjudice matters, adding that it was unfortunate that NAB had used as a tool for political victimization in the past.

The state minister said it was the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) narrative to make the country one for all because everyone was equal before the law.

Powerful people did not face the cases but poor and weak people were being faced the punishment which was very misfortune, he added.

The government was working to make strengthen national institutions and trying to improve life standard of the common man.