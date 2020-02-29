UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Running Its Affairs Smoothly Without Political Pressure: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

NAB running its affairs smoothly without political pressure: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution as it was running its affairs smoothly without any political interference.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government wanted to improve working capacity of NAB and other institutions by introducing reforms but unfortunately opposition is not supporting in this regard.

He urged that opposition should support the government for bringing more reforms in the institutions but discouraging behavior of opponent as unnecessary criticism the government just for political point scoring.

He expressed members of the government should avoid to give statement over the subjudice matters, adding that it was unfortunate that NAB had used as a tool for political victimization in the past.

The state minister said it was the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) narrative to make the country one for all because everyone was equal before the law.

Powerful people did not face the cases but poor and weak people were being faced the punishment which was very misfortune, he added.

The government was working to make strengthen national institutions and trying to improve life standard of the common man.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Poor Man All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Erdogan Confirms to Trump Plan to Push Damascus' F ..

9 minutes ago

Fire in central Paris, train station being evacuat ..

10 minutes ago

Erdogan, Trump agree on steps to avoid 'humanitari ..

10 minutes ago

Factory Blast Kills 3 People, Injures 30 More in N ..

14 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General to Address Escalation in Syri ..

14 minutes ago

Researchers announce progress in developing an acc ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.