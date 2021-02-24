NAB sacks 11,exonerates 25 staffers in lat three years under self accountability policy

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had sacked 11 staffers, punishes 41, warned 52 and exonerated 25 staffers in last three years from October 11, 2017 to December 31, 2020 under its self accountability policy, said a press release

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had sacked 11 staffers, punishes 41, warned 52 and exonerated 25 staffers in last three years from October 11, 2017 to December 31, 2020 under its self accountability policy, said a press release.

The incumbent management of NAB was pursuing the policy of "Accountability for All." Bureau acknowledges the good performance of the staff and punishes on the slackness in duties.

NAB has once again asked the media to avoid speculations about the cases being pursued by bureau sans confirming from its spokesman.