UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Sacks 11,exonerates 25 Staffers In Lat Three Years Under Self Accountability Policy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 09:33 PM

NAB sacks 11,exonerates 25 staffers in lat three years under self accountability policy

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had sacked 11 staffers, punishes 41, warned 52 and exonerated 25 staffers in last three years from October 11, 2017 to December 31, 2020 under its self accountability policy, said a press release

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had sacked 11 staffers, punishes 41, warned 52 and exonerated 25 staffers in last three years from October 11, 2017 to December 31, 2020 under its self accountability policy, said a press release.

The incumbent management of NAB was pursuing the policy of "Accountability for All." Bureau acknowledges the good performance of the staff and punishes on the slackness in duties.

NAB has once again asked the media to avoid speculations about the cases being pursued by bureau sans confirming from its spokesman.

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau October December 2017 2020 Media All From

Recent Stories

ADIO accelerates private sector investment, innova ..

5 minutes ago

Sindh Election Commission issues list of validly n ..

11 seconds ago

Japan Grapples With Second Forest Fire in One Week ..

12 seconds ago

Russian Consulate in New York Still Experiencing S ..

1 minute ago

Nornickel Partially Suspends Operations at Oktyabr ..

1 minute ago

Partly cloudy weather prevailed in parts of Baloch ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.