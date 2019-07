Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th July, 2019) Former Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar bungalow measuring 4.17 Kanals has been sealed by NAB in Gulberg-111 (Lahore).AC Model town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha had said that House has been sealed by District administration and LDA as direction given by NAB. Police have been also deployed there