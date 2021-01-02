NAB seeks asset details of ex-MNA

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (Multan) has sought details of assets of former MNA Aashique Khan Gopang from Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen.

In NAB Multan, an inquiry about assets beyond income was in progress against ex-MNA Aashique Gopaang.

Official sources informed that Revenue department Muzaffargarh started collecting details of the assets of former MNA, father of Aamir Talal Gopaang MNA from tehsil Alipur.

NAB instructed DC Shoaib Tareen to present complete record of assets on January 4.