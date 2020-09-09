NAB seeks assets details of PPP legislator, family

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought details of movable and immovable assets record of the PPP legislator Mehr Irshad Sia and his family members

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought details of movable and immovable assets record of the PPP legislator Mehr Irshad Sia and his family members.

According to the district administration sources, NAB Multan has sought the information by Sept 15.

It has also asked the district administration to appoint a revenue officer as focal person in this regard, the sources said and added that details of assets of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) MNA, his family and relatives has been sought.

When contacted, Sial said that his political career was neat and clean and NAB would not find anything against him and his family.