UrduPoint.com

NAB Seeks Cancellation Of Maryam, Safdar's Bails In Avenfield Reference

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

NAB seeks cancellation of Maryam, Safdar's bails in Avenfield reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking cancellation of bails of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt. (r) Muhammad Safdar.

The petition said Maryam Nawaz had misused the bail facility and had been involved in hate speeches against the anti graft watchdog.

The plea stated that even the NAB office was attacked by the activists when the accused were summoned by the Lahore office. Such conduct of the accused could also build pressure on the prosecution witnesses, it added.

It further said the accountability court had announced seven year jail term to Maryam Nawaz along with two million Pounds fine on July 6, 2018 in Avenfield property reference. The accused were also disqualified for any public office.

The petition said the Maryam Nawaz and her busband's appeals against their convictions were still pending with IHC. The accused had requested adjournments for five times in last eight hearings before IHC bench.

The IHC had suspended the accused sentence on September 19, 2018 on their appeals. The petition prayed the court to cancel the bail of Maryam Nawaz and her husband in Avenfield reference under above grounds.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani would take up the accused appeals tomorrow for hearing. Maryam Nawaz had also filed a separate petition seeking her acquittal in Avenfiled property reference under fresh grounds.

NAB had previously requested the bench to decide the accused appeals within one month with conducting daily hearing as they had been deliberately using delaying tactics.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Fine July September 2018 Islamabad High Court Million Court

Recent Stories

Moscow Doubts Claims That Russia Stole AstraZeneca ..

Moscow Doubts Claims That Russia Stole AstraZeneca Vaccine Formula Will Be Taken ..

10 minutes ago
 Glider Crash Kills 2 in Northern Japan - Reports

Glider Crash Kills 2 in Northern Japan - Reports

10 minutes ago
 QAU Alumni demands special bailout package to over ..

QAU Alumni demands special bailout package to overcome Rs 600 mln annul deficit

11 minutes ago
 Russia to Propose Holding UN-Led Conference on Hum ..

Russia to Propose Holding UN-Led Conference on Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan - ..

11 minutes ago
 Moscow Believes US Claims It Uses Gas Supplies as ..

Moscow Believes US Claims It Uses Gas Supplies as Weapon Are Part of Information ..

11 minutes ago
 Hot weather forecast for city

Hot weather forecast for city

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.