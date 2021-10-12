ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking cancellation of bails of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt. (r) Muhammad Safdar.

The petition said Maryam Nawaz had misused the bail facility and had been involved in hate speeches against the anti graft watchdog.

The plea stated that even the NAB office was attacked by the activists when the accused were summoned by the Lahore office. Such conduct of the accused could also build pressure on the prosecution witnesses, it added.

It further said the accountability court had announced seven year jail term to Maryam Nawaz along with two million Pounds fine on July 6, 2018 in Avenfield property reference. The accused were also disqualified for any public office.

The petition said the Maryam Nawaz and her busband's appeals against their convictions were still pending with IHC. The accused had requested adjournments for five times in last eight hearings before IHC bench.

The IHC had suspended the accused sentence on September 19, 2018 on their appeals. The petition prayed the court to cancel the bail of Maryam Nawaz and her husband in Avenfield reference under above grounds.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani would take up the accused appeals tomorrow for hearing. Maryam Nawaz had also filed a separate petition seeking her acquittal in Avenfiled property reference under fresh grounds.

NAB had previously requested the bench to decide the accused appeals within one month with conducting daily hearing as they had been deliberately using delaying tactics.