NAB seeks compensation claim applications from Redeep, others cheated persons

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has asked the persons looted by M/s Redeep (Pvt) Ltd and others, to submit their compensation claims from Monday to Friday during office timings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has asked the persons looted by M/s Redeep (Pvt) Ltd and others, to submit their compensation claims from Monday to Friday during office timings.

According to an announcement of NAB, Lahore, the Bureau was conducting investigations against the owners and managements of M/s Redeep (pvt) Ltd, Redeep investments (Pvt), M/s Pakistan Professional Services (pvt) Ltd, M/s Data Clinic on Line IT Services (Pvt) Ltd and others on fraudulently receiving money from the people on the false promise of providing them consultancy for resolving their business and investment related issues including property, education, civil, criminal, health, electricity, WASA, Gas, banking, industrial, corporate and housing, from the relevant government departments.

The applications of compensation claims could be submitted to Director General, NAB, Lahore from Monday to Friday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Further details could be collected from investigation officer Complaint Cell, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), NAB Complex, Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore. Phone 042-99232571.

The applications along with the supporting documents including a copy of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), original documents, payment receipts, proof of efforts, made anywhere including court, for recovery of the looted money, should be submitted during office hours. The aggrieved should personally submit compensation claim.

\395