NAB Seeks Compensation Claims Against Fake Housing Schemes

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2022 | 02:40 PM

NAB seeks compensation claims against fake housing schemes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has asked the persons cheated by four illegal housing scheme's management to submit their complaints/compensation claims by June 5.

According to an announcement of NAB Rawalpindi, the Bureau was conducting investigations against Messers Geo Masters (Pvt), Geo Masters, International and others, the management of four illegal housing schemes including Safari Enclave II Adyala Road, Rawalpindi; Safari Green Farm Houses, Adyala Road, Rawalpindi; Safari View Residentia, Khayaban-e-Tanvir, Rawalpindi and Safari Royal Villas, Khayaban-e-Tanvir, Rawalpindi on the allegations of receiving money from the people by fraudulent means by promising them plots in aforementioned housing schemes.

The applications of complainants and compensation claims should be submitted to Investigation Officer, (IW-II), NAB, Rawalpindi, Civic Centre, G-6, Melody, Islamabad during office hours. The applications along with supporting documents including a copy of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), original documents, payment receipts of the looted money, affidavit should be submitted to Director General, NAB, Rawalpindi during office hours by post or email: rawalpindi@nab.gov.pk/395

