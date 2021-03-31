UrduPoint.com
NAB Seeks Early Hearing On Appeals In Graft References Against Nawaz Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 05:20 PM

NAB seeks early hearing on appeals in graft references against Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday filed an application before Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking early hearing of appeals in Avenfiled apartments, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

In an application, NAB said that the Supreme Court (SC) had given instructions for day to day hearing in graft references. It prayed the court to fix the appeals for early hearing to meet the standards of justice as these cases were also related to mega corruption scams.

It stated that this court had already declared Nawaz Sharif as absconder in these cases due to his continuous disappearance. The NAB had prepared its comments and ready to assist the bench on several questions raised by the court in these cases.

The plea stated that the IHC had raised the point that 'what would be the future of appeals in graft references, in absence of the accused.

