LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd August, 2019) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Saturday will seek extension in the physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering and assets beyond means cases.The NAB officials have already shifted Shahbaz to an accountability court.Meanwhile, police have ensured strict security arrangements outside the judicial complex and blocked adjoining roads for routine traffic.

The litigant public has been denied entry to the complex.In the previous hearing on July 24, the NAB presented details of financial assets �owned' by Hamza and told the court that during investigation into the cases two more benami companies have been unearthed.Accountability court judge Ameer Muhammad Khan had presided over the hearing.The NAB presented details of financial assets �owned' by Hamza and told the court that during investigation into the cases two more benami companies have been unearthed."Five billion rupees were transferred," the court observed.Meanwhile, Hamza, in his talk to the media, said the incumbent government has put poor people under more financial burden, and the people have been cursing this government."Protest is the right of every political party, whereas the government has been observing fascism�the people will lodge protest against inflation and revengeful activities of the government," he said, adding they were fed up with the current government.

On June 11, the accountability watchdog had arrested Hamza in the same cases shifted him to the bureau's headquarter at Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore as the Lahore High Court (LHC) turned down his applications for extension in his interim bail.In the hearing on June 11, Salman Butt, the defense counsel for Hamza, had argued that according to the NAB ordinance, the bureau could not issue arrest warrants unless an inquiry over the matter was completed.He had further stated that in this case, the investigation into money laundering case was still ongoing and his client was coordinating with the investigation team.To which, Justice Naqvi had remarked that the judgment would be done according to the constitution, and justice would be ensured.Moreover, the prosecutor had submitted complete details of assets of Shahbaz Sharif's family members in the court with an argument that their assets were beyond their known sources of income."Billions of rupees were added to the assets of Shehbaz's family, whereas Hamza couldn't provide details of the sources of his income," he added.The bench was further told by the NAB that in the year 2018, his assets were found to be worth Rs410 million, whereas he could not prove assets worth Rs380 million, and the money was laundered to Dubai and England, and 40 individuals were involved in the money laundering.