KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st October, 2019) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday produced Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart Khursheed Shah in an accountability court in Sukkur, seeking extension in his physical remand for another 15 days in owning assets beyond means case.Amid tight security measures, the NAB officials produced PPP's senior politician in the courtroom.In the previous hearing, the court extended his remand till Oct 21.

On Oct 1, Shah was remanded in NAB custody for 13 days. On July 31, the anti-corruption watchdog approved an inquiry against him.Shah, who served as the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly during the term of the previous government, was arrested by the bureau from Islamabad.However, the court had permitted Shah to meet his family members and get home-cooked food while in custody.A large number of PPP workers, including his son, MPA Syed Farukkuh Shah, his son-in-law and nephew, provincial minister Syed Owais Qadir Shah, MPA Manzoor Wasan, Sukkur Mayor Arslan islam Shaikh, and others had gathered around the courthouse during the hearing to express solidarity with the leader.

The counsel for Shah, Mukesh Kumar Karara, had argued that his client was being subjected to political vendetta.Contrarily, the NAB counsel had argued that the inquiry was initiated against Shah for allegedly having assets beyond his known sources of income.

He pointed out that Shah was arrested because he was not cooperating in the investigation.On the other hand, the Sindh High Court had granted pre-arrest bails to Khurshid Shah's sons - Zeerak and Farukh Shah - and alleged frontman Syed Qasim Ali Shah in the assets case against surety bonds of Rs500,000 each. The SHC directed NAB officials not to arrest the suspects till Oct 16.