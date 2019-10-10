UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Seeks IHC Permission To Submit Documents In Flagship Investment Reference Appeal

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:50 PM

NAB seeks IHC permission to submit documents in Flagship Investment reference appeal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday moved a miscellaneous application to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission to submit documents in an appeal challenging the acquittal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Flagship Investment reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday moved a miscellaneous application to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission to submit documents in an appeal challenging the acquittal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Flagship Investment reference.

NAB stated that it wanted to submit documents pertaining to tax and property of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and his sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz in accordance with the record of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The same documents had been submitted to the trial court, it further said.

NAB said the annual record of British and United Arab Emirates based companies owned by the accused was also part of the documents.

NAB stated that the court had ordered on June 25, for submission of above documents. The NAB prayed the court to attach the documents with its appeal against the acquittal of Nawaz Sharif in the Flagship Investment reference.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Hussain Nawaz Same United Arab Emirates June FBR Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Recent winners of the Nobel Literature Prize

16 minutes ago

Prof Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif takes charge as VC Women ..

16 minutes ago

DC stresses vocational training in Khanewal

17 minutes ago

OPEC Overcomplies With Oil Output Cut Deal by 174% ..

17 minutes ago

Minsk Voices Concern Over Turkish Offensive in Syr ..

17 minutes ago

EAEU to Sign Free Trade Agreement With Serbia on O ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.