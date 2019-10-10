NAB seeks IHC permission to submit documents in Flagship Investment reference appeal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday moved a miscellaneous application to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission to submit documents in an appeal challenging the acquittal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Flagship Investment reference

NAB stated that it wanted to submit documents pertaining to tax and property of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and his sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz in accordance with the record of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The same documents had been submitted to the trial court, it further said.

NAB said the annual record of British and United Arab Emirates based companies owned by the accused was also part of the documents.

NAB stated that the court had ordered on June 25, for submission of above documents. The NAB prayed the court to attach the documents with its appeal against the acquittal of Nawaz Sharif in the Flagship Investment reference.