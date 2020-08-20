NAB seeks legal action against impersonator, Ch Hamid Wahla

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday asked the relevant department to start legal proceedings against an impersonator Chaudhry Hamid Wahla, who was presenting himself as head of recovery of NAB on his facebook account

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday asked the relevant department to start legal proceedings against an impersonator Chaudhry Hamid Wahla, who was presenting himself as head of recovery of NAB on his facebook account.

A spokesman of the bureau said in a media statement that the anti graft watchdog had already taken legal action against 11 such impersonators on the accusation of looting the people by posing themselves as (fake) NAB officers.

The bureau once again cautioned the people in their own interest that the NAB spokesman should be immediately informed for strict legal action, if such cheater makes an attempt to loot the people.

The spokesman said the NAB chairman had already issued written instructions that the corruption accused should not be summoned in NAB for investigations by telephone.

And if personal appearance of an accused is required in NAB, he should be summoned in writing. During the course of investigations, the self esteem of the accused must be respected and investigations should be conducted within the mutually agreed timeframe and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.