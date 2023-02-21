UrduPoint.com

NAB Seeks Personal Appearance Of Imran Khan In Toshakhana Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 21, 2023 | 05:20 PM

NAB seeks personal appearance of Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has set March 9 as the date for appearance of the PTI Chief in the Thoshakhana case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2023) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday sought personal appearance of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairamn Imran Khan in Toshakhana case.

The NAB set March 9 as the date for his appearance and directed him to be there right at 2:30 pm to explain his position.

The development took place following resignation of NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan.

The sources claimed that Aftab Sultan resigned from his posting as he refused to “toe the line”. They said that he presented his resignation to the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accepted the resignation of Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan.

The Prime Minister appreciated the services of Aftab Sultan and lauded his honesty and uprightness.

The PM office in a statement said, “The prime minister appreciated the services of Aftab Sultan and lauded his honesty and uprightness. Upon his insistence, the prime minister reluctantly accepted the resignation of Sultan,”.

However, Imran Khan is now due before the anti-corruption watchdog on March 9 in Thoshakhana case.

It may be mentioned here that Thoshakhana is now a main focus of all the national politics after the ECP disqualified the PTI chief over charges of “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

