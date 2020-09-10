UrduPoint.com
NAB Seeks Restoration Of Nawaz's Sentence In Avenfield Property Reference

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 07:52 PM

NAB seeks restoration of Nawaz's sentence in Avenfield Property reference

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) to restore the imprisonment sentence of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield Property reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) to restore the imprisonment sentence of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield Property reference.

Th NAB had named former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Foreign Affairs as respondents in the petition.

The petition stated that some leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) advised Nawaz Sharif for not returning to Pakistan and prayed the court to take legal action against them on violations of its orders.

It stated that NAB had already filed appeals in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment references to IHC.

The petition stated that the accused had misused the bail granted on medical grounds and his party leaders had interfered into court's affairs.

It stated that this court had granted bail to Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield Property reference and the to court maintained this verdict.

It further said that the accused was not entitled for this relief after he had been declared absconder in Toshakhana reference.

It prayed the court to restore the imprisonment sentence of accused and also cancel his bail in Avenfield reference.

