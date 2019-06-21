UrduPoint.com
NAB Seeks Sharjeel Memon’s Detention To Investigate Illegal Assets

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 53 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:03 PM

NAB seeks Sharjeel Memon’s detention to investigate illegal assets

NAB Sindh has reached Accountability Court to seek permission of Sharjeel Memon’s detention.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 21st June, 2019) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to investigate the assets of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon.

The NAB authorities have decided to take Sharjeel Memon into custody from the jail.

Media reports said that NAB Sindh has reached Accountability Court to seek permission of Sharjeel Memon’s detention.

The NAB has in its petition stated that it is important to take Sharjeel Memon into custody to investigate illegal assets owned by him.

Earlier, the NAB team had raided Sharjeel Inam Memon’s farmhouse in Hyderabad.

On Oct 23, 2017, the former provincial information minister was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after his bail plea was rejected in a corruption case pertaining to the award of advertisements at inflated rates by misusing his power.

Between July 2013 and June 2015, an amount of Rs5.76 billion was paid to seven advertisement agencies.

Almost four months after Memon's arrest, he was indicted last year in February along with former information secretary of Sindh Zulfiqar Ali Shalwani and 13 others in the aforementioned corruption reference.

According to the reference, Memon and the suspected persons have been accused of awarding contracts in violation of the law at exorbitant rates.

