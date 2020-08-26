UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Seizes Record Of Illegal Housing Scheme Setup On Govt Land

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:53 PM

NAB seizes record of illegal housing scheme setup on govt land

National Accountability Bureau Balochistan has seized the record of two housing schemes set up illegally on the government land in Kuchlak area of Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau Balochistan has seized the record of two housing schemes set up illegally on the government land in Kuchlak area of Quetta.

"Counterfeit housing schemes namely Mega City Kuchlak and Jan Town Kuchlak set up on government land had sold out hundreds of plots to the people," NAB Spokesman said on Wednesday.

As per details, Inquiry carried out against the Mega City Kuchlak and Jan Town Kuchlak revealed that the land mafia had illegally established Housing schemes on the government land.

Land Mafia did not even bother to complete formalities necessary for setting up the housing scheme such as acquiring an NOC from the Quetta Development Authority.

On the directives of the DG NAB Balochistan, the concerned record has been taken from the offices of the illegal housing schemes.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta National Accountability Bureau Noc From Government Housing

Recent Stories

&#039;Teaching in the United Arab Emirates: 10 Les ..

25 minutes ago

ERC continues development initiatives to prevent d ..

25 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews post-COVID-19 work pla ..

40 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes new cohort of Emirates Dip ..

40 minutes ago

Business model changes during COVID-19 to ensure s ..

2 minutes ago

Four of family killed as roof collapses in Lahore

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.