NAB seizes record of illegal housing scheme setup on govt land

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau Balochistan has seized the record of two housing schemes set up illegally on the government land in Kuchlak area of Quetta.

"Counterfeit housing schemes namely Mega City Kuchlak and Jan Town Kuchlak set up on government land had sold out hundreds of plots to the people," NAB Spokesman said on Wednesday.

As per details, Inquiry carried out against the Mega City Kuchlak and Jan Town Kuchlak revealed that the land mafia had illegally established Housing schemes on the government land.

Land Mafia did not even bother to complete formalities necessary for setting up the housing scheme such as acquiring an NOC from the Quetta Development Authority.

On the directives of the DG NAB Balochistan, the concerned record has been taken from the offices of the illegal housing schemes.

Further probe was underway.