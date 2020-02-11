NAB sends E&T rules' recommendation to Chief Minister Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau Balochistan Tuesday send draft of the recommendations in the existing rules and regulations of the Provincial Excise and Taxation Department to the Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan for its implementation.

Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal gave approval to the draft of recommendations prepared by the NAB's regional bureau under Section 33-C of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999, said press release issued here on Tuesday.

Implementation in letter and spirit on the recommendations would not only help curb corruption but save public money.

Awareness and Prevention wing of the NAB Balochistan after consolations with the E&T officers, Expert and other stake holders finalized recommendations aimed at stop corruption caused by the loopholes within the existing E&T rules and regulations.

Director General NAB Balochistan Farmanullah Khan while lauding the cooperation of the provincial government hoped that implementation upon the recommendation would reduce the possible risk of corruption by the corrupt elements and save public money. "NAB would continue its support for the betterment and reformation of the existing rules and regulations," he maintained.