UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Sends E&T Rules' Recommendation To Chief Minister Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 07:09 PM

NAB sends E&T rules' recommendation to Chief Minister Balochistan

National Accountability Bureau Balochistan Tuesday send draft of the recommendations in the existing rules and regulations of the Provincial Excise and Taxation Department to the Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan for its implementation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau Balochistan Tuesday send draft of the recommendations in the existing rules and regulations of the Provincial Excise and Taxation Department to the Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan for its implementation.

Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal gave approval to the draft of recommendations prepared by the NAB's regional bureau under Section 33-C of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999, said press release issued here on Tuesday.

Implementation in letter and spirit on the recommendations would not only help curb corruption but save public money.

Awareness and Prevention wing of the NAB Balochistan after consolations with the E&T officers, Expert and other stake holders finalized recommendations aimed at stop corruption caused by the loopholes within the existing E&T rules and regulations.

Director General NAB Balochistan Farmanullah Khan while lauding the cooperation of the provincial government hoped that implementation upon the recommendation would reduce the possible risk of corruption by the corrupt elements and save public money. "NAB would continue its support for the betterment and reformation of the existing rules and regulations," he maintained.

Related Topics

Corruption Balochistan Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Money Government Justice Javed Iqbal

Recent Stories

Ch Nisar flies to London for important meeting

3 minutes ago

UVAS holdscapacity building training workshop ofos ..

7 minutes ago

Victory Team seeks title in UIM-ABP Aquabike World ..

11 minutes ago

Dehli police hit female students of Jamia Millia o ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan refuses IMF’s demand of increase in pow ..

35 minutes ago

UK Deports Jamaicans Despite Court Ruling Against ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.