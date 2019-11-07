NAB sensitises officials to enforce laws, curb crimes in housing sector

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan Thursday organised a seminar on "Curbing scams in housing sector" to sensitise the departments and regulatory authorities to overcome persistent lapses in enforcement of laws governing the housing sector

The seminar was held at Multan Tea House and attended by senior government officers of regulatory authorities and service provider departments of three divisions including Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan, says an official release.

Director General NAB Multan Atiq-ur-Rehman said on the occasion that shelter was a Primary need of the people after food, clothing and people make investment of their lifetime to own a house. However, their desire is exploited by the developers and sponsors of housing schemes, he said adding that affectee in such cases is not a single person but the whole family. The DG said that innocent people fall prey to the cheaters due to incompetence, reluctance, non-responsiveness and connivance of officials of regulatory authorities with the developers.

He emphasized on vigilant and strict monitoring by regulators adding that data of all housing schemes and plots must be available on regulators web sites and no sale/purchase of plot be allowed without mentioning plot number.

Director NAB, Abdul Hafeez Khan presented case studies to highlight the modus operandi of developers of illegal housing schemes and shortcomings on part of the regulators.

He shared that more than 1600 illegal housing schemes/land sub-divisions are existing in South Punjab.

He discussed causes of cheating and fraud in housing sector and informed that NAB Multan has recovered Rs 2525 million after conducting cases against 86 illegal housing societies adding that indirect recovery was much more than this amount.

DG Local Government and Community Development, Mahmood Masood Tamanna discussed role and responsibilities of regulatory authority in housing sector.

He delivered a comprehensive presentation on the topic beside highlighting Punjab private housing scheme and land subdivision rules 2010.

He suggested the regulators to have a vigilant eye on print and electronic media that no advertisement of illegal housing scheme may be advertised until NOC is granted.

He advised the regulators to conduct regular visits of sites to confirm that developing work is as per approved plan and specifications.