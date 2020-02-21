UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Served Notice In Faryal's Bank Accounts Frozen Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 11:30 PM

NAB served notice in Faryal's bank accounts frozen case

An Accountability Court on Friday sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a case pertaining to freezing of bank accounts of PPP leader Faryal Talur in fake accounts reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ):An Accountability Court on Friday sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a case pertaining to freezing of bank accounts of PPP leader Faryal Talur in fake accounts reference.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan heard the petition, filed by Talpur - the sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that NAB Rawalpindi had written a letter to the State Bank of Pakistan to freeze the accounts of Faryal Talpur and also produced the copy of letter to the trial court.

Talpur's lawyer Chaudhry Riaz pleaded the court that the bank accounts of two sons of his client were also frozen by the SBP on the recommendation of NAB. He said the son of Talpur had not been accused in any case.

The court served notice to NAB and sought its comments on the matter till March 3.

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau State Bank Of Pakistan Faryal Talpur Bank Rawalpindi March From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits two Emirati citizens in A ..

21 minutes ago

EU Condemns Dissolution of Major Opposition Party ..

21 minutes ago

Prime Minister optimistic about peace, stability i ..

21 minutes ago

UN Chief Appeals for Additional $500Mln to Meet Ne ..

21 minutes ago

UN Chief Warns of Conflict in Idlib With 'Unpredic ..

25 minutes ago

'Ehsaas' programme to benefit 1.4m people, more in ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.