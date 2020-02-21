(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ):An Accountability Court on Friday sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a case pertaining to freezing of bank accounts of PPP leader Faryal Talur in fake accounts reference.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan heard the petition, filed by Talpur - the sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

At the outset of hearing, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that NAB Rawalpindi had written a letter to the State Bank of Pakistan to freeze the accounts of Faryal Talpur and also produced the copy of letter to the trial court.

Talpur's lawyer Chaudhry Riaz pleaded the court that the bank accounts of two sons of his client were also frozen by the SBP on the recommendation of NAB. He said the son of Talpur had not been accused in any case.

The court served notice to NAB and sought its comments on the matter till March 3.