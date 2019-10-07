Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday served a notice to National Accountability Bureau on an application moved by former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif seeking to make five persons related to judge video scandal as witnesses into his appeal against Al-Azizia Steel Mills judgment

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted the hearing on miscellaneous application of the former prime minister along with the objection raised by the registrar office.