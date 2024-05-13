NAB served notice on order restricting political statements of PTI founder

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a plea challenging the decision in which it had stopped the PTI founder from giving political statement in the courtroom

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, remarked that the freedom of expression enjoyed in Pakistan was not even granted in America and Britain.

He ordered that the media would do fair and transparent reporting of court proceedings from jail.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by PTI’s founder.

The petitioner’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja said that the jail officials had created a number of restrictions in courtroom which were removed on the direction of trial court.

However, the trial court had stopped the PTI founder to give political statements through its order.

The lawyer said that access to information was the fundamental right of public and it could not be denied. The journalists could report whatever was happening in the courtroom, he said.

The chief justice remarked that now the things were more advance as the lawyers itself used to present it after going out of the courtroom. He questioned that whether a lawyer could comment regarding the merits of a pending case.

Salman Akram Raja admitted that a lawyer could not do so and, however, said that the court proceedings were used to be reported around the world.

The court adjourned the case with above instructions.