Open Menu

NAB Served Notice On Order Restricting Political Statements Of PTI Founder

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2024 | 11:29 PM

NAB served notice on order restricting political statements of PTI founder

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a plea challenging the decision in which it had stopped the PTI founder from giving political statement in the courtroom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a plea challenging the decision in which it had stopped the PTI founder from giving political statement in the courtroom.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, remarked that the freedom of expression enjoyed in Pakistan was not even granted in America and Britain.

He ordered that the media would do fair and transparent reporting of court proceedings from jail.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by PTI’s founder.

The petitioner’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja said that the jail officials had created a number of restrictions in courtroom which were removed on the direction of trial court.

However, the trial court had stopped the PTI founder to give political statements through its order.

The lawyer said that access to information was the fundamental right of public and it could not be denied. The journalists could report whatever was happening in the courtroom, he said.

The chief justice remarked that now the things were more advance as the lawyers itself used to present it after going out of the courtroom. He questioned that whether a lawyer could comment regarding the merits of a pending case.

Salman Akram Raja admitted that a lawyer could not do so and, however, said that the court proceedings were used to be reported around the world.

The court adjourned the case with above instructions.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World National Accountability Bureau Jail Lawyers Islamabad High Court Media From Court

Recent Stories

Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liqu ..

Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor

5 minutes ago
 Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender

Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender

5 minutes ago
 New province to enhance development process in Sar ..

New province to enhance development process in Saraiki belt: Kundi

5 minutes ago
 Govt. committed to promote IT sector: Shaza

Govt. committed to promote IT sector: Shaza

4 minutes ago
 C&W Minister expresses resents on delaying works o ..

C&W Minister expresses resents on delaying works of Gahi Khan Flyover in Quetta

5 minutes ago
 MEU to observe summer vacations from May 18

MEU to observe summer vacations from May 18

5 minutes ago
Karachi Press Club delegation meets IGP, advocates ..

Karachi Press Club delegation meets IGP, advocates for police-journalist collabo ..

11 minutes ago
 Mansehra-Naran road reopens after landslide

Mansehra-Naran road reopens after landslide

5 minutes ago
 Dialogue, only option to resolve national issues: ..

Dialogue, only option to resolve national issues: Rana Sana

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan can be made thalassemia-free by creati ..

Balochistan can be made thalassemia-free by creating awareness among people: Spe ..

8 minutes ago
 Swiatek battles past Kerber as climate protesters ..

Swiatek battles past Kerber as climate protesters invade courts

5 minutes ago
 Global share markets put brake on ahead of inflati ..

Global share markets put brake on ahead of inflation data

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan