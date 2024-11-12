Open Menu

NAB Should Assess Jurisdiction Before Investigating Corruption Cases: IHC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 12, 2024 | 03:47 PM

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarks Parliament has abolished corruption cases worth billions of rupees, warning that by the time Parliament realizes consequences, it may be too late

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12nd, 2024) Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court made notable remarks concerning the jurisdiction of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), suggesting that “even a toothless NAB should enjoy itself, as should the people.”

During a case hearing at the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, Justice Kayani questioned NAB’s approach, advising the Bureau to assess whether it can actually proceed with investigations before initiating inquiries into corruption cases.

Justice Kayani further remarked that the Parliament has abolished corruption cases worth billions of rupees, warning that by the time Parliament realizes the consequences, it may be too late.

The judge also commented that over a hundred major corruption cases have already been closed, and several accused in these cases have left the country. “Let the toothless NAB enjoy it, and the people as well,” he added.

