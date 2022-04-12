UrduPoint.com

NAB Should Be Shut Down: Shahid Khaqan

The PML-N leader says the NAB officials who looted the people should also be held accountable.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2022) PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan has once again demanded to end National Accountability Bureau (NAB), saying that all those officials who were involved in looting the public must be held accountable.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that accountability would be held. He was talking to the reporters on Tuesday.

The PML-N leader said that people suffered a lot due to the accountability watchdog and therefore it should be shut down.

According to different reports, NAB was at the target of newly elected government because during last couple of years, they faced huge cases of corruption. Newly elected Prime Minister shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and many other leaders of the PML-N were booked under the cases of corruption by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

