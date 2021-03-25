UrduPoint.com
NAB Should Take All Corruption Cases Into Logical Conclusion: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 11:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday urged the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to take all the corruption cases against looters and plunderers into logical conclusion.

NAB was carrying out investigation against corrupt elements without influence of the incumbent government, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said NAB had documented evidences against former president Asif Ali Zardari, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz as they had looted the national exchequer rutlessly during their regimes.

He said both the Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had registered corruption and money laundering cases against each others during their tenures.

He invited the opposition parties to sit with the government to make electoral, NAB and others reforms to ensure more transparency in their system.

Replying to a question, he said the government would not allow Maryam Nawaz to appear in NAB with a company of massive workers and supporters in money laundering case.

