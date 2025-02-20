NAB signs six strategic MoUs with private educational, medical institutions to support employees

- Home
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A total of six Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed on Thursday between the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and various private institutions to provide NAB employees with access to discounted medical services at private educational and medical institutions.
Speaking on occasion, acting Chairman NAB, Sohail Nasir highlighted that these partnerships are part of NAB's ongoing efforts to improve employee welfare and enhance organisational performance.
The initiative aligns with the NAB Chairman's vision to offer better facilities and support to employees, enabling them to work more efficiently and contribute effectively to national development.
"These agreements are designed to enhance the quality of our operations and ensure better outcomes for both our employees and the organization," said Sohail Nasir.
He added that the initiative would not only benefit current employees but also extend to retired NAB staff and their families, providing them with access to essential services such as healthcare and education.
Under the newly signed MoUs, NAB employees will receive discounted healthcare packages from the participating institutions.
Sohail Nasir also mentioned that additional agreements are being considered to further expand these benefits.
The Acting Chairman emphasized that NAB, under the leadership of its Chairman, is committed to collaborating with various institutions to combat corruption and address public concerns promptly.
The signing ceremony was attended by key NAB officials, including Prosecutor General Accountability Syed Ihtesham Qadir Shah, Director General NAB Headquarters Farman Ullah, and the Chairman’s Advisor Zafar Iqbal.
Representatives from the private institutions included Director NAB Headquarters Muhammad Imran Butt and CEOs of prominent organizations such as Shoaib Ahmed Khan of Maroof International Hospital, Dr. Bilal Arshad Butt of Ali Medical Center, Zubair Nasir of Qamar Jahan Diagnostics, Dr. Amir Q. Khawaja of Amir Nair Dental, Dr. Anum Javed Cheema of SJ Dental & Skin, and Zafar Bakhtawari of D Watson Chemist. Senior NAB officials were also present at the event.
