NAB Staff Directed To Strictly Follow Covid-19 SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

NAB staff directed to strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal on Monday directed bureau's staff to strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) against Covid-19 and strictly compliance and implementation of it till further orders.

The meeting chaired by Justice Javed Iqbal chalked out further course of action to cope with the increasing number of Covid-19 cases and decided to observe working hours of NAB offices from 9am to 1:30pm (Monday to Thursday) and from 9 am to 1:00pm on Fridays.

The Region/Divisions/Wings/Cells may ensure the implementation of the precautionary measures strictly with respect to Covid-19 i.e. wearing masks, sanitizing/washing hands etc. The Region/Divisions/Wings/Cells may ensure conducting Covid-19 tests of suspected Officers/Officials on a regular basis. The entry of visitors had been banned at NAB Headquarters and all Regional offices .Special checking of staff and others will be ensured at entry gate through thermal guns.

It was also decided that disinfection process to be initiated on regular basis in general and on Saturdays and Sundays particularly without fail. NAB officers/officials should not go to public places without any official work and urgent need and maintain close contact with their Directors/DGs on telephone in order to dispose of official responsibilities without fail as per law.

The meeting decided to ensure strict implementation of comprehensive strategy regarding Covid-19 policy besides frequent hand washing, use of sanitizer, gloves and wearing of masks.

The screening of accused in NAB custody will be ensured from qualified doctors besides providing those with best medical facilities and masks, gloves, sanitizers and other necessary equipment to be used to protect them from COVID-19.

The meeting expressed its firm resolve that through strict adoption of precautionary measures, officers/officials could better sensitize and protect from COVID-19. The staff members should inform their relevant Directors/DGs if symptoms of coronavirus appear so that immediate remedial measures should be taken on time for provision of medical facilities. Use of intercom should be enhanced in NAB offices in order to avoid frequent meetings besides maintaining social distancing, frequent hand washing, use of sanitizers, gloves and masks.

Investigation officers and prosecutors have been directed to pursue their cases in relevant courts with complete preparation and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard. However, it was also decided that the Prosecution Division shall move applications of adjournment in courts if any prosecutor of NAB is infected and declared positive from COVID-19.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, Hussain Asghar, Prosecutor General Accountability, Syed Asghar Haider, Director General Operations, Zahir Shah, DG Headquarters NAB Husnain Ahmad and other senior officers of NAB.

