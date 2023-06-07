(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The anti-corruption watchdog has initiated an investigation against PTI's former provincial minister of Livestock and Fisheries Mohib Ullah Khan, besides former Secretary and Director General of the fisheries department.

It also sought records from the department concerned regarding details of the development projects and appointments during the last 16 years.

According to an official letter, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked the department to provide records of development programmes of the last 16 years and development funds allocated in the last six years.

The bureau also asked for the details of PC-I of the development projects, allocated and utilized funds, the procedure for establishing fish farms, the applications received and the procedure of scrutiny besides the details of 120 recruitments in the fisheries department.