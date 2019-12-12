UrduPoint.com
NAB Starts Reimbursement In Pak-Arab Housing Society Scandal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 10:20 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday held a ceremony to hand over cheques worth Rs 90 million among 118 affectees and 1,900 possession letters of Pak-Arab Housing Society Scandal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday held a ceremony to hand over cheques worth Rs 90 million among 118 affectees and 1,900 possession letters of Pak-Arab Housing Society Scandal.

According to NAB spokesman, the bureau, by taking cognizance over complaints lodged by general public against administration of Pak-Arab Housing Society, have arrested main accused Ammar Gulzar and co-accused Manager Ghulam Murtaza the last year.

During the investigation, the accused were awarded conditional bail while keeping in view the condition of speedy adjustment of affectees losses so the accused may settle the disputes by utilising their resources, without causing further delay.

It was clarified by the NAB Lahore that the ongoing inquiry of Pak-Arab Housing Society Scandal would not be closed unless the last affectee of the case was compensated in the shape of cash or handing over the possession letter.

The director investigation NAB Lahore was the chief guest while senior officers and hundreds of affectees were also present.

