NAB Starts Seizing Babar Ghauri's Properties

Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:09 PM

NAB starts seizing Babar Ghauri's properties

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started seizing properties of former minister for Port and Shipping Babar Ghauri, sources said on Thursday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started seizing properties of former minister for Port and Shipping Babar Ghauri, sources said on Thursday.This was revealed by NAB officials during hearing of a case pretening to illegal inductions in the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) in Karachi.

The court is reviewing a reference against Ghauri for his alleged corruptions and misuse of power.The NAB also presented a report regarding declaration of Ghauri as proclaimed offender. The NAB official, on the occasion, informed the court that skatches of Ghauri has been pasted and the authorty has started sealing property of Ghauri.

The official also informed the court that the NAB has collected complete details of the properties that the former minister holds.

However, the officials told the court that the authority was in contact with the other provinces officials to get details of his properties in other provinces.The court while accepting the NAB request adjourned the case until October 28. It is pretinent to mention here that Javed Hanif and other suspects are behind bars in this case whereas Babar Ghauri is on fleeing.

