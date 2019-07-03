UrduPoint.com
NAB Stopped From Coercive Measures Against Rana Mashhood

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 07:33 PM

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday stopped National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from taking coercive measures against PML-N sitting MPA and former provincial minister Rana Mashhood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday stopped National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from taking coercive measures against PML-N sitting MPA and former provincial minister Rana Mashhood.

The bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh passed the orders on a petition filed by Rana Mashhood challenging NAB's call-up notices and placing of his name on black list. The bench also issued notices to NAB authorities and others for July 24 and sought their reply to the petition.

At the outset of the proceedings, Rana Mashhood along with his counsel appeared before the bench.

Mashhood's counsel argued that the bureau initiated an inquiry against his client on charges of corruption in youth festivals organised by him as then minister for sports and youth affairs. But, the inquiry was closed in 2017 and a letter was also issued in this regard,he added.

He submitted that the bureau reopened the inquiry and started issuing him call-up notices to appear before its investigation team. He contended that the step was not only a violation of principle of natural justice but also contrary to Article 13 of the Constitution.

The counsel further submitted that the bureau also got his client's name placed on the black list and he was barred by officials concerned from travelling abroad a few days ago.

He pleaded with the court to declare that notices being issued to his client by the NAB as illegal besides setting aside the inquiry against him. He also sought removal of his clients's name from black list.

The court after hearing initial arguments issued notices to the bureau and others for July 24 and also stopped bureau from taking any coercive measures against Rana Mashhood till the next date of hearing.

