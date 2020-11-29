UrduPoint.com
NAB Stops Corruption Case Proceedings Against Mandviwal Till Further Orders

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Sunday ordered to stop the further proceedings on the graft case against Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala till further orders.

Taking notice of media reports quoting Saleem Mandviwala in which he accused NAB for maliciously and wrongfully accusing Mandviwala in unrelated case, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought the record of the case against Saleem Mandviwala, on immediate basis for evaluating and scrutinizing the record and after getting the version of Saleem Mandviwala so that justice could be done.

NAB chairman said that he profoundly respects all parliamentarians.

The decision to continue or stop the proceedings of the case against Mandviwala would be taken in light of the detailed scrutiny of the record.

Meanwhile the NAB chairman has directed regional bureaus not to seek NAB cases record from any hospital during the prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic. And in case of dire need of obtaining record from any provincial or Federal government hospital, NAB will contact the relevant provincial or federal government for getting the record. Utmost effort would be made not to seek record from any hospital during COVID-19 it said.

