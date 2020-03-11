NAB striving hard to eradicate corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was making utmost efforts to eradicate the menace of corruption and apprehend the accused involved in Modarba/Musharka scams.

According to a document, NAB has already apprehended 43 accused in Modarba scam. As many as 43,000 applications have already been received in Modarba and Musharka scandals. NAB has filed 32 references in different accountability courts.

NAB had filed a reference against Mufti Ehsan in an accountability court on looting people in Modarba scandal. Accountability Court had awarded Mufti Ehsan 10 years imprisonment and Rs 9 billion fine in Modarba case.Bureau was trying utmost to apprehend remaining suspects involved in Modarba/Musharka scandals and bring back the absconders with the help of Interpol so that the looted amount could be returned to the affectees, he said.

A total of 1,275 references involving Rs 943 billion corruption were in different accountability courts right now. The conviction ratio of NAB is 70 percent.

NAB has directly or indirectly recovered Rs 178 billion from the corrupt and deposited into national exchequer in last 28 months from Oct 2017 to date. The bureau had received 51,591complaints during 2019 out of which 46,123 were resolved and action was being taken to resolve remaining cases.

NAB has accorded approval of conducting verifications of 1,464 complaints, out of which1,362 verifications have been completed.NAB has also approved 221 investigations in 2019 out of which 217 investigations had been completed and investigations of 335 complaints were being continued.