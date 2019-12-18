NAB striving hard to root out corruption : Chairman NAB

Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday said NAB was absolutely committed to root out corruption with iron hands in the country

Addressing the NAB officers, he said they were fighting against corruption with renewed vigour deeming it a national duty, said a press release.

He said Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in his address to the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan had termed corruption and bribery as "One of the biggest curses... and poison which must be dealt with iron hand".

The NAB Chairman said that the anti-graft watchdog was set up to eradicate corruption in a holistic and integrated manner. NAB was striving to accomplish its mission to rid the nation of corruption and corrupt practices, he added.

He said NAB's operational methodology has set three stages for proceeding of cases complaint verification, inquiry and investigation.

NAB's officers/officials need to follow Anti Corruption Strategy by Adopting "Accountability for All" policy against eradication of corruption, he added.

He said hard work, commitment, transparency and merit being put in by NAB officers were being appreciated by national and international organizations.

NAB officers should re-double their efforts in nabbing corrupts elements and recover hard-earned looted money of the innocent citizen from them, he added.

He said the concept of "Combined Investigation Team" (CIT) was introduced in NAB to ensure fair, transparent and unbiased, inquiry/ investigations.

He said NAB was the only organization with whom China has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to oversee projects being undertaken under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that NAB was absolutely committed to nab corrupt elements and has recovered Rs.153 billion during last 26 monthsand the overall conviction ratio was about 70 percent in AccountabilityCourts adding NAB has recovered Rs. 328 billion since its inception.