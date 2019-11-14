NAB striving to recover Modarba scam looted money

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was striving hard to recover the looted money in Modarba/Musharka scams and return to the affected persons, said an official report.

According to the report, the bureau has already apprehended 44 suspects on their alleged involvement in Modara/Musharka scams. NAB had filed corruption references in�Mudarba�case.

World Economic Forum (WEF) in its recent report has lauded bureau's performance, the report said, adding that the NAB's faith is corruption-free Pakistan. Overall conviction ratio of NAB cases is 70 percent. The accountability court had already awarded 10 years imprisonment and Rs9 billion fine to Mifti Ehsan besides imposing Rs1 billion fine on nine other co-accused.

NAB won the case against Mufti Ehsan owing to excellent teamwork.

In Modarba scam a man named Shafiqur Rehman had cheated the public at large by collecting Rs7.2 billion under false promises of investment and profits.

The NAB has filed 610 corruption references in different accountability courts during the last 23 months. A total of 1,235 corruption references involving Rs900 billion corruption were currently at various stages of hearing in different accountability courts, said the report.

NAB has recovered Rs71 billion directly or indirectly during the last 23 months.