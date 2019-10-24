NAB striving to rid the country of corruption: Chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Thursday inaugurated Investigation Wing -11 located at Balochistan House, Karachi

After inauguration, the Chairman NAB while addressing NAB investigation officers during his visit to NAB Karachi Regional Bureau said that the Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in his address to the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan had termed "One of the biggest curses...

is bribery and corruption. That really is a poison. We must put it down with an iron hand".

The Chairman said that NAB was established to fight and eradicate corruption in a holistic and integrated manner, said a press release.

NAB was striving to accomplish its mission to rid the nation from corruption and corrupt practices.

He said that NAB's operational methodology has set three stages for proceeding of cases complaint verification, inquiry and investigation.

NAB's personnel need to follow a strict Code of Conduct and zero tolerance policy against eradication of corruption.

He said that "starting with the year 2017 which can be called basically a year of re-invigoration of NAB, we have moved with new zeal and effort." He said that to close the possibility of any single NAB officer/official influencing the discharge of official business, the concept of a "Combined Investigation Team" (CIT) was introduced where two investigation officers and a legal consultant were working as a team for a fair, transparent and unbiased, inquiry/ investigations.

To ensure objectivity and standardization across the board, the Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) were examined and revisited through a participative exercise spread over four months for up-gradation and implementation.

These SOPs were placed on NAB's website for convenience of all individuals interacting with NAB.

He said that NAB has decided to fix two months for each step of enforcement , Complaint Verification, four months for Inquiry & four months for Investigation. A total of 10 months have been laid down from start - to its logical conclusion as per law.

He said that NAB preamble emphasizes on recovery of looted money if accused was willing to return the same. He said that once the case has been upgraded to investigation stage and if the accused now makes the request to return ill gotten monies, then it is called Plea Bargain.

"He is required to pay the full determined amount plus Kibor Rate.

His request for Plea Bargain is always submitted in respective accountability court for approval", he explained.

He said "Plea Bargain has other implications as it is a deemed conviction. The accused will be debarred from holding a government servant, will lose his job, public office, and a businessman will be debarred from obtaining loan facility from banks for 10 years." He said that an effective accountability mechanism was quintessential for economic growth, investment and stability of social order.

The intervention by NAB has acted as a catalyst, as transparency is a prerequisite for promoting investment and economic growth.

Since its inception, NAB had adopted the Enforcement based approach in its fight against corruption.

He said :"Special focus is therefore being given to Awareness and Prevention activities besides Enforcement to educate the people at large about ill effects of corruption." He said that fighting corruption is a challenging task. Serious efforts to combat corruption have been started with this realization that it is our collective social responsibility; that it would result in common good and that we all are together. " "NAB was determined to corruption free Pakistan and we the citizens of Pakistan refuse to tolerate or accept corruption as a way of life", he added.

Earlier, Director-General Brigadier (R) Farooq Naseer Awan highlighted NAB Karachi's performance since October 11, 2018 till date. It was apprised that NAB Karachi over the last one year has performed triple fold as compared to previous years.

He said there is an emphasis on disposal of high profile cases.

In just one year the bureau has filed 37 references in courts.

Few high profile cases included a reference of alleged unexplained assets against Agha Siraj Durrani sitting Speaker of Provincial Assembly of Sindh. Another Reference on allegation of assets beyond means was filed against Sharjeel Inam Memon, MPA Sindh Assemly. Charge is yet to be framed in these references by Courts.

He said that during the year, NAB Karachi has recovered over Rs 3.4 Billion through Plea Bargain which is duly approved by Accountability Court which was five times higher than the previous year.

There is another form of recovery termed as indirect recovery which includes cancellation of fraudulent allotment of state land, returning of plots to the affectees by the society after intervention of NAB.

In this regard NAB Karachi has recovered over Rs 702 billion which is unprecedented in the history of NAB. The benefit of such actions has been passed on the Sindh Government. Other performance indicators also remained on high note.

DG NAB Karachi apprised that during his tenure of one year the bureau received and disposed off 9,887 complaints which is doubled as compared to 5,892 in the previous year. 346 Complaints verifications were completed.

During the year 208 inquiries were disposed of as compared to 55 inquiries of the previous year. Similarly over 93 Investigations were completed during the year; 26 of which are sent to NAB HQ for approval of references by the competent authority.

The bureau will be filing 100 references in the competent court of law by the end of this year.

Later Chairman NAB planted a sapling at the new Investigation Wing at Balochistan House. He lauded the performance of NAB Karachi for its excellent performance under the supervision of Brig (R) Farooq NaserAwan and hoped that the bureau will continue to work with same zealand fervor in future.