NAB Strongly Believes In Implementation Of Apex Court Verdicts

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

NAB strongly believes in implementation of apex court verdicts

Clarifying a press release of Vice Chairman of Pakistan Bar Council, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has said that the Supreme Court had announced the verdict of Arslan Iftikhar case in 2012 and NAB had received certified copies of verdict in July 2019

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) Clarifying a press release of Vice Chairman of Pakistan Bar Council, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has said that the Supreme Court had announced the verdict of Arslan Iftikhar case in 2012 and NAB had received certified copies of verdict in July 2019.Furthermore the apex court had decided a review petition thus some changes were made in earlier Judgment.

It stated in issued release that NAB respects Pakistan Bar Council.

NAB strongly believes in implementation of the verdicts of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in letter and spirit.NAB is pursuing the policy of "Accountability for All" and performing its duties considering it its national duty for elimination of corruption from Pakistan. NAB is thoroughly perusing the Judgments of Supreme Court of Pakistan and committed to proceed as per law.

