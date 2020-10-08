NAB Strongly Believes In "Zero Corruption, 100% Development": Chairman NAB

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Thursday said that the bureau strongly believes in corruption eradication by promoting the culture of "Zero Corruption, 100% Development".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ):Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Thursday said that the bureau strongly believes in corruption eradication by promoting the culture of "Zero Corruption, 100% Development".

Chairing a meeting, he said that NAB was working hard to accomplish its mission to rid the nation from corruption, corrupt practices and make Pakistan corruption free.

According to a NAB press release, he said that the hard work, commitment, transparency and merit being put in by NAB officers were being appreciated by Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan in order to aware people about the ill effects of corruption and to nab corrupt elements.

Gillani and Gallop Survey have indicated that 59 percent people have shown confidence upon NAB.NAB has introduced new concept of "Combined Investigation Team" (CIT) where two investigation officers and a legal consultant, financial expert under the supervision of Additional Director/Case officer and concerned Director are working as a team for a fair, transparent and unbiased, inquiry/ investigations.

He said that the quality of inquiry and investigation of NAB will be further improved due to establishment of NAB's first Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in Islamabad which has all facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis which will help is lending quality and solid evidence in conduct of inquiries and investigations.He said that China has signed MoU with NAB to oversee projects being undertaken under CEPC.NAB has engaged youth in order to aware youth about the ill effects of corruption at an early stage and signed an MOU with HEC.He said that NAB Ordinance 1999's preamble emphasizes to nab corrupt and recover looted money. Due to this reason, NAB has recovered Rs. 466 billion since its inception and its overall conviction ration is about 86.8 percent which is one of the best conviction ratios as compared to other anti corruption agencies in Pakistan.