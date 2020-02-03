NAB Strongly Believes In "Zero Corruption, 100% Development Strategy": Chairman NAB

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal said the bureau was determined for corruption free Pakistan with "Zero corruption, 100% Development

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of all wings of NAB, he said NAB has devised a proactive and comprehensive National Anti-Corruption Strategy to eradicate corruption, said a press release. The feedback received about the initiatives taken by the present management of NAB was very encouraging as today bureaus' conviction ratio was about 70 percent which is a remarkable achievement in investigation of white collar crime cases. NAB has not only established state of the art Forensic Science LAB for investigations of all cases of white collar crime by using state of the art modern technology/techniques.Through detailed introspection and analysis of organizational overall procedures/processes, all pillars of the organization including Operations, Prosecution, Training and Research, Human Resource Development, Awareness and Prevention Divisions have been reactivated.

He directed all officers of NAB to demonstrate absolute fairness, transparency and merit in discharge of their national duties as per law.

To make the possibility of any single NAB officer/official influencing the discharge of official business impossible, the new concept of a "Combined Investigation Team" (CIT) has already been introduced where two investigation officers and a legal consultant, financial expert under the supervision of Additional Director/Case and concerned Director were working as a team for a fair, transparent and unbiased, inquiry/ investigations which is lending quality and solid evidence in conduct of inquiries and investigations.

He said that NAB has devised Monitoring & Evaluation System (MES) to monitor its performance and all Regional Bureaus in qualitative and quantitative terms.

He said that NAB was the Chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum which was the reorganization of NAB's excellent work. NAB was absolutely committed to nab and corrupt elements and has recovered Rs. 153 billion. He said that NAB Ordinance 1999's preamble emphasizes on recovery of looted money. Due to this reason, NAB has recovered Rs. 328 billion since its inception.