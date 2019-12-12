The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday strictly denied the statement of Chairperson Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Uzma Adil published in section of press on December 12, and termed it baseless, contrary to the facts and propaganda against prestigious national institutions

A spokesman of the Bureau said in a statement said that Uzma Adil, occupying higher post should have avoided the baseless propaganda campaign against prestigious institution like NAB.

Her vilification campaign against NAB was tantamount to meddling in government affairs besides it was an attempt of impeding transparent investigations of the bureau, which was condemnable.

He said the Bureau not only respects the honour and dignity of each and every visiting accused but also avoid unnecessary summoning and discourage any hurdle in performing their duties.

He said NAB was conducting investigations against the alleged illegal appointment of Uzma Adil as chairperson OGRA. NAB was also conducting investigations in LNG case in which Ms Uzma was also a co accused.A reference has already been filed in the relevant court in that case.The bureau was duty bound to seek information and relevant documents about LNG case from OGRA.

He said NAB had not yet summoned any officer of OGRA since filing the reference in the court.

Meanwhile, the NAB has clarified that its Lahore bureau did not summon the wife and children of Pakistan Muslim League , Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif . The bureau was only sending a questionnaire to them so that they could submit their reply.