NAB Submits 15 More References In Accountability Court

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 11:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has submitted fifteen more references to the accountability court after examining the legal details.

The Registrar of the Accountability Court and NAB Prosecutor appeared in the court of Judge Muhammad Bashir and informed the court about the legal aspects of the references.

After checking the legal aspects, the judge issued to the parties of references.

