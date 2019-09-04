NAB submits answer in Pervaiz Ashraf ECL case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday submitted answer to Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a case challenging former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf's name on Exit Control List (ECL)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday submitted answer to Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a case challenging former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf's name on Exit Control List (ECL).

The NAB stated that all rental power projects were illegal in accordance with the Supreme Court's judgment dated March 30, 2012. The apex court had ordered to initiate investigation against all responsible persons and involved companies.

The seven pages Nab report said that Chairman anti graft body ordered to start investigation into the matter on April 2, 2012 in compliance of top court judgment.

It further said that former minister for water and power Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was a main accused in corruption reference for misusing his powers.

The report added that references No. 100, 20116 and other were also under process in Accountability Court Lahore. The same court had issued arrest warrants against Ashraf on August 30, due to continuous disappearance.

The NAB prayed the court to dismiss the petition of former prime minister as it was not maintainable.

It may be mentioned here that Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had moved a petition to IHC seeking permission to visit abroad to attend a conference. The bench had sought a detailed reply from NAB during last hearing.