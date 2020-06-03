UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Submits Comments In Acquittal Plea Of Mehtab Abbasi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:36 PM

NAB submits comments in acquittal plea of Mehtab Abbasi

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday submitted its reply to an accountability court (AC) against acquittal pleas of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s leader Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and others in a reference pertaining to alleged illegal appointments in Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

NAB Prosecutor Sohail Arif appeared before the accountability court and submit department's comments against the acquittal pleas of Mehtab Abbasi, Raheel Ahmed and Irfan Elahi.

Mehtab Abbasi was appointed as advisor to the prime minister on civil aviation in 2017. The NAB had nominated him and others in a reference pertaining to alleged illegal appointment of CEO PIA Musharaf Rasool Cyan.

