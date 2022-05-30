NAB submits comments in Nooriabad power project reference

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Monday submitted its comments on acquittal plea of co-accused in Nooriabad Power Project reference against Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Monday submitted its comments on acquittal plea of co-accused in Nooriabad Power Project reference against Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar heard the graft reference against Sindh's CM and others.

Co-accused Sultan Farooq, Syed Masoodul Hassan and Shazia Jaffer had filed the acquittal pleas in the case.

The NAB prosecutor submitted the comments and prayed the court to dismiss the acquittal pleas.

The defence lawyers adopted the stance that the Parliament had approved the new bill of NAB and it had been sent to the President for gazette notification.

The court adjourned further hearing till June 16.