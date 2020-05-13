UrduPoint.com
NAB Submits Comments In Pervaiz Ashraf's Acquittal Plea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 07:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday submitted its comments against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf's acquittal plea in the Reshma Rental Power reference in the Accountability Court-II of Islamabad.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan heard the bail petition filed by PPP leader in the graft reference.

NAB stated in its reply that it had solid proofs and witnesses of the former prime minister's involvement in the malpractice and prayed the court give it a chance to prove charges.

The court sought arguments from both sides on June 17, and adjourned the case.

