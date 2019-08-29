NAB submits copies of fake accounts reference

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday submitted the references copies to the Accountability Court related to the fake accounts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau NAB ) Thursday submitted the references copies to the Accountability Court related to the fake accounts.

The copies would be shared with the 26 accused nominated in fake accounts references.

It may be mentioned here that the court had ordered previously to NAB officials to submit the copies of reference with court before date of next hearing on September 5. After providing reference copies to the accused, the court would fix a date for indictment of the accused persons.