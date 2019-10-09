UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Submits Inquiry Report Against Dar In Accountability Court

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 09:57 PM

NAB submits inquiry report against Dar in accountability court

National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s investigation officer Wednesday submitted an initial inquiry report of 2007 to an Accountability Court pertaining to a corruption case against former finance minister Ishaq Dar for possessing assets beyond known sources of income

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s investigation officer Wednesday submitted an initial inquiry report of 2007 to an Accountability Court pertaining to a corruption case against former finance minister Ishaq Dar for possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the corruption reference against Dar and other co-accused including Saeed Ahmed, Mansoor Raza and Naeem Mahmood, who were present in the court while the former finance minister had already been declared proclaimed offender in the case.

During course of proceeding, the defense lawyer Qazi Misbah continued cross examining with last prosecution witness and NAB information officer Nadir Abbas in the case.

The investigation officer Abbas submitted the initial inquiry report to the court, to this the defense lawyer questioned about the letter regarding completion of inquiry.

The court ordered NAB investigation officer to present the letter on next date of hearing and adjourned the case till October 16.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption National Accountability Bureau Ishaq Dar October Court

Recent Stories

Record keeper arrested over corruption in Faisalab ..

1 minute ago

Reforms being introduced in taxation system: Minis ..

1 minute ago

Turkish-Kurdish Conflict And Turkish Military Oper ..

2 minutes ago

Educating women about breast cancer, need of hour: ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Post's Int'l parcel service gaining publi ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan, Swiss ties are exemplary : Mandviwalla

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.