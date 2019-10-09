NAB submits inquiry report against Dar in accountability court

National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s investigation officer Wednesday submitted an initial inquiry report of 2007 to an Accountability Court pertaining to a corruption case against former finance minister Ishaq Dar for possessing assets beyond known sources of income

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the corruption reference against Dar and other co-accused including Saeed Ahmed, Mansoor Raza and Naeem Mahmood, who were present in the court while the former finance minister had already been declared proclaimed offender in the case.

During course of proceeding, the defense lawyer Qazi Misbah continued cross examining with last prosecution witness and NAB information officer Nadir Abbas in the case.

The investigation officer Abbas submitted the initial inquiry report to the court, to this the defense lawyer questioned about the letter regarding completion of inquiry.

The court ordered NAB investigation officer to present the letter on next date of hearing and adjourned the case till October 16.